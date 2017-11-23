You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Family, legacy celebrated in animated Mexican tale 'Coco'

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 7:50 AM

COCO-RGB_c470a_4j_pubFg.pub16n.563.jpg
In Coco, Disney-Pixar's colourful animated adventure into the land of the dead, a story of family, memory and legacy is hoping to not only celebrate Mexican culture but to bridge the political gap between the United States and Mexico.
PHOTO: DISNEY PIXAR

[LOS ANGELES] Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?

In Coco, Disney-Pixar's colourful animated adventure into the land of the dead, a story of family, memory and legacy is hoping to not only celebrate Mexican culture but to bridge the political gap between the United States and Mexico.

Coco, out in US theatres on Wednesday, follows a boy named Miguel who accidentally finds himself in the land of the dead during the Mexican celebrations for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

As Miguel, voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, is reunited with his ancestors, he learns how the memories of the living help keep the legacies of the dead alive.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tensions between the United States and Mexico have been high after US President Donald Trump promised during his election campaign to build a wall along the border of the two countries to curb illegal immigration.

"There's a lot of divisive rhetoric that aims to make us (Latino people) less than," said Benjamin Bratt, who voices Miguel's musical idol and late great-great-grandfather Ernesto de la Cruz.

"It's unintended but by demonstrating what really exists, (this film) goes a long way to showing that we're all in fact in this together and are more alike than we are different," Bratt added.

Coco traces Miguel's journey to get blessings from his ancestors and his return to the land of the living, but he faces obstacles when his dead family refuse to support his musical ambitions.

Miguel finds an unlikely guide through the Land of the Dead in Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), whose legacy is about to be forgotten once his last living relative, his daughter Coco, dies.

The film is co-directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, who said they were careful to reflect Mexican culture and beliefs "in a story free of cliche and stereotype", and drew on the experiences of their Latino and Mexican colleagues.

"I'm Mexican-American myself so I had a vested interest in being able to see a family on screen that was representative of what I experienced growing up," said Molina.

Bratt said he never grew up seeing Latino people reflected on screen.

"That my own children, who are brown-skinned and brown-eyed, can happily see an image of themselves on a big screen that's being sent out globally, it affirms something that for a long time has been denied, which is that we're all the same ultimately. We're all human beings and we all are equal," he said.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Japan fills its boots with bespoke shoes

David Cassidy, 1970s heartthrob, dies at 67

St Helena tourism cleared for takeoff as airport opens

Animation guru's glittering resume takes hit over 'unwanted hugs'

Christie's goes where the art collectors are

US networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening