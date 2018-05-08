You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Fashion high priestesses get holy at New York Met Gala

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 11:45 AM

file701ocg4uzeopuzq386g.jpg
Held every year on the first Monday in May, New York's Met Gala is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than US$12 million in 2017.

[NEW YORK] Madonna and Rihanna stunned as fashion high priestesses on the red carpet at New York's Met Gala on Monday, headlining the most sought after invitation in the celebrity universe.

Madge, the Catholic girl from Michigan and queen of pop whose 1989 hit "Like a Prayer" remains a dance-floor classic 30 years later, presided over the "Sunday Best" theme dressed head to toe in Jean Paul Gaultier.

The 59-year-old mother of six balanced a golden crown studded with crucifixes on her head, shrouded her face in a black fishnet mantilla and donned a very flouncy, very full and very black gown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Held every year on the first Monday in May, the black-tie extravaganza is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than US$12 million in 2017.

The gathering of A-list models, musicians and movie stars, dubbed "the Oscars of the East Coast," saw Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace join Vogue supremo Anna Wintour as this year's co-chairs.

Tickets are said to cost US$30,000 each or US$275,000 for a table, but all guests must be invited, ruling out all but the most elite Hollywood actors, music superstars, top models and fashion designers.

If A-listers have shunned the theme in the past, this year's "Sunday Best," a nod to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition at The Costume Institute, proved popular.

- Wing and a prayer -

Rihanna, the Barbadian superstar and one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, proved her red carpet pulling power in a jewel-encrusted gown from John Galliano's Maison Margiela and bejeweled bishop's hat.

There were celestial crowns like a Virgin Mary icon, lashings of cardinal red, virginal white and New York's de rigueur clerical black.

Katy Perry dressed as an angel with enormous feathered white wings that towered over her petite frame and trailed the floor, a Versace chain-mail gold mini-dress and thigh-high stilettoed gold boots

Clooney, the international human rights lawyer and this month's Vogue cover star, wore the pants as she arrived on the arm of her movie star husband George, dressed in blue cigarette trousers with a strapless bustier and voluminous skirt by up-and-coming Briton, Richard Quinn.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the celebrity couple of the moment, also stepped out, the "Jenny from the Block" songstress in a beaded and feathered gown with a giant mosaic crucifix on the front.

Sarah Jessica Parker, a doyenne of New York high society and the "Sex and the City" fashionista, walked the red carpet in full-length gold brocade by Dolce and Gabbana and an astonishing head piece.

But for all the glitz, the event has also been dogged by rumors that once inside, it can be intimidating and unfriendly.

Tina Fey once called it a "jerk parade," complaining to David Letterman that: "If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they're all there."

AFP

Life & Culture

Breeding fighting bulls in Spain: a family's passion

Breeding fighting bulls in Spain: a family's passion

Melania Trump trolls her husband

Avengers tops box office for 2nd week; fastest to surpass US$1b mark

A star pianist finally lets us see him sweat

Australia pledges A$45m plan to help save the koala

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Iswaran_080518_55.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

condo.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_condo_080518_56.jpg
May 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Avi-Tech to 'neutral' on weaker target by major customer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening