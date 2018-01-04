You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Formula One: Ferrari pay tribute as Schumacher turns 49

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 8:43 PM

[MILAN] Italian Formula One team Ferrari paid tribute to Michael Schumacher on Wednesday as the former seven-time world champion turned 49 years.

"Today Michael turns 49, our thoughts are always with him. #Keepfighting #ForzaMichael," the Italian stable wrote on their Twitter account, Scuderia Ferrari.

The retired German racing ace, widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers ever, suffered catastrophic brain injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has been receiving care at his home in Switzerland since.

Schumacher won two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five consecutive world drivers' titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

His records of seven titles, 91 career victories, most fastest laps (77) and most races won in a single season (13), remain unchallenged.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Football: Zidane, Real Madrid hoping for more glory in 2018

Taiwan court orders dentist to pay mother NT$22m for raising him

Whither rock? Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella

Justin Timberlake gets 'personal' in first album in five years

The year in fitness: exercise, add intensity, live to see another year

Natural therapy: Hong Kong's mountain warriors

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG-factory.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Sixth Avenue Centre
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

Sixth Avenue Centre up for collective sale

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening