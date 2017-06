The French Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar in 2018 after a decade-long absence at Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille, motorsport's governing body the FIA confirmed on Monday.

France last held a Grand Prix in 2008, at the Magny-Cours circuit.

Castellet, which will stage the race on June 24 next season, held 14 legs of the F1 championship between 1971 and 1990.

AFP