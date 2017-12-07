You are here

Home > Life & Culture

French icon Johnny Hallyday dies

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171207_LSHALLYDAY7_3209996.jpg
Hallyday performing at the Bercy Arena in Paris in 2006. The rock star died, aged 74, after a battle with lung cancer.
PHOTO: AFP

Paris

FRENCH music icon Johnny Hallyday died on Wednesday aged 74 after a battle with lung cancer, plunging the country into mourning for a national treasure whose rock 'n' roll entertained three generations.

The leather-clad star broke from France's classic chanson tradition in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Da Vinci sold for US$450m is headed to Louvre Abu Dhabi

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics over doping

Depeche Mode outsells young pop acts

Serena 'very likely' to make comeback at Australian Open: organisers

Australian dogs trained to sniff out endangered species

Nintendo opens games to rival console for first time with Nvidia

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening