Friends, family attend memorial service for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

[LOS ANGELES] Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, attended a private memorial service on Thursday, at their joint residence in Beverly Hills.

Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley, Jr were seen making their way through the gates, while Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, and her father, Bryan Lourd, who was Fisher's partner in the early '90s, were also present.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, Carrie Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from Britain, where she had been shooting the third season of a British television comedy.

A day later, Reynolds, who sang and danced her way into the hearts of moviegoers in Hollywood musicals such as Singin' in the Rain, suffered a stroke and died at the age of 84.

The two are reportedly to be buried side by side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills on Friday.

Fisher's French bulldog Gary, who had earned a celebrity following after appearing with her at several red carpet events and television interviews, was also seen at the memorial.

