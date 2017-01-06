You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Friends, family attend memorial service for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 14:00

41036783.1 (41053115) - 06_01_2017 - FILES-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-REYNOLDS-FISHER.jpg
Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, attended a private memorial service on Thursday, at their joint residence in Beverly Hills.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, attended a private memorial service on Thursday, at their joint residence in Beverly Hills.

Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley, Jr were seen making their way through the gates, while Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, and her father, Bryan Lourd, who was Fisher's partner in the early '90s, were also present.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, Carrie Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from Britain, where she had been shooting the third season of a British television comedy.

A day later, Reynolds, who sang and danced her way into the hearts of moviegoers in Hollywood musicals such as Singin' in the Rain, suffered a stroke and died at the age of 84.

The two are reportedly to be buried side by side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills on Friday.

Fisher's French bulldog Gary, who had earned a celebrity following after appearing with her at several red carpet events and television interviews, was also seen at the memorial.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening