You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
One Championship's new CFO talks about planned IPO, expanding into new markets, attracting major investments
Singapore
HE'S clocked hundreds of hours flying military fighter planes, represented his university on its basketball team, and even worked as a promoter at a Boston nightclub.
A Singapore Armed Forces overseas scholar, Teh Hua Fung held senior positions at both the air force and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg