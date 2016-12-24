You are here

Home > Life & Culture
SATURDAY SOAPBOX

Having the motivation to make a difference

Community work is not necessarily "life-impacting", or "earth-shattering"
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161224_SOAP24CJ78_2660850.jpg
Visitors to the SPCA's new premises in Sungei Tengah; as a developed nation, Singapore has done much to promote the value of "inclusiveness" and caring for others, in particular the less advantaged in society, and animals.
FILE PHOTO

"MAKING a difference", "touching others", or "giving back" - call it whatever you want, the basic motivation at work is our desire to make a difference to other lives, and build an even more inclusive society. I am unable to pin down a date when I began my "giving back" activities, but a good

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening