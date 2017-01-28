You are here
THE FINISH LINE
Home sweet home
Most of the favourites likely to progress in the FA Cup, riding on the advantage of playing on their own turf
WHEN it comes to football - or any other competitive sport for that matter - there is probably no bigger advantage over an opponent than being able to face them in your home stadium.
The fans are often described as that all-important "12th man" on the pitch to roar the home team to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg