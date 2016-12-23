You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Indonesia aiming to be weightlifting giant

Nation wants to increase medal haul at Asian and Olympic Games by modernising the old-fashioned sport
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161222_DNWEIGHT22A12XO_2657059.jpg
Young weightlifters training at the famous "elephant club" in Pringsewu include Nur Vinatasari (above), 15, who won silver at the World Youth Championships in October.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20161222_DNWEIGHT22A12XO_2657059.jpg
Young weightlifters training at the famous "elephant club" in Pringsewu include Nur Vinatasari, 15, who won silver at the World Youth Championships in October.
PHOTO: AFP

Pringsewu, Indonesia

INSIDE a spartan weightlifting gym in Indonesia, teenagers chalk their hands, grit their teeth and thrust faded metal barbells above their heads, hopeful of Olympic glory.

Many of Indonesia's sporting legends were bred in small-town clubs, whipped into shape by

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening