Intriguing leadership books to read in 2018

Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

When: The Scientific Secrets Of Perfect Timing By Dan Pink, expected Jan 9

Powerful: Building A Culture Of Freedom And Responsibility By Patty McCord, expected Jan 9

Great At Work: How Top Performers Do Less, Work Better, And Achieve More By Morten Hansen, expected Jan 30

The Culture Code: The Secrets Of Highly Successful Groups By Daniel Coyle, expected Jan 30

Thinking In Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All The Facts By Annie Duke, expected Feb 6

Dying For A Paycheck By Jeffrey Pfeffer, expected Mar 20

Dear Madam President: An Open Letter To The Women Who Will Run The World By Jennifer Palmieri, expected Mar 27

A Good Time To Be A Girl By Helena Morrissey, expected June 5

FOLLOWING a year of dizzying news cycles, Twitter flame wars and increasingly deep political divisions, getting engrossed in a meaty book on leadership lessons, in-depth career advice or ideas for improving the way we work may sound pretty tempting.

So we've pored through 2018 book lists

