You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Kick back in style with BT Weekend

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170120_JHTEASER20_2700636.jpg

IN the run-up to Chinese New Year, the Weekend magazine tomorrow shows you what various dialect groups will be bringing to the reunion dinner table. In Weekend Design, usher in the Year of the Rooster with rooster-themed accessories and decorations that will give you something to crow about.

And find out how the cosmopolitan Chinese city of Sanya is racing to claim its spot on the international tourist circuit in Weekend Holiday.

In the main paper, this Saturday's Brunch feature looks at how Netflix has changed viewing habits in Singapore a year after its launch here. When you're back at work next Monday, don't let a cluttered workspace mess up your career. Cubicle Files finds out what a disorganised desk says about a worker and how that can be fixed.

This weekend, we also introduce a new column, Sass and the City, which explores the perks and quirks of living in this city.

To subscribe, visit btsub.sg/weekend

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening