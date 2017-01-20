Kick back in style with BT Weekend

IN the run-up to Chinese New Year, the Weekend magazine tomorrow shows you what various dialect groups will be bringing to the reunion dinner table. In Weekend Design, usher in the Year of the Rooster with rooster-themed accessories and decorations that will give you something to crow about.

And find out how the cosmopolitan Chinese city of Sanya is racing to claim its spot on the international tourist circuit in Weekend Holiday.

In the main paper, this Saturday's Brunch feature looks at how Netflix has changed viewing habits in Singapore a year after its launch here. When you're back at work next Monday, don't let a cluttered workspace mess up your career. Cubicle Files finds out what a disorganised desk says about a worker and how that can be fixed.

This weekend, we also introduce a new column, Sass and the City, which explores the perks and quirks of living in this city.

To subscribe, visit btsub.sg/weekend