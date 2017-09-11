King of cool vs king of bling at NY Fashion Week

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New York
TWO of fashion's most flamboyant headline grabbers went head to head Saturday, as king of cool Alexander Wang bussed some of the world's most famous models to an open-air Brooklyn runway and king of bling Philipp Plein laid on a striptease and invited Nicki Minaj.
New York
