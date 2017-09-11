You are here

King of cool vs king of bling at NY Fashion Week

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 05:50

Above: Model Kaia Gerber walking the runway at the Alexander Wang show on Saturday during New York Fashion Week.
PHOTO: AFP

Above: A model showcasing one of the latest designs for the Philipp Plein Spring 2018 show.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

TWO of fashion's most flamboyant headline grabbers went head to head Saturday, as king of cool Alexander Wang bussed some of the world's most famous models to an open-air Brooklyn runway and king of bling Philipp Plein laid on a striptease and invited Nicki Minaj.

