You are here
'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 23:58
[LOS ANGELES] Romantic musical 'La La Land' topped the list of Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including for best picture, actor, actress and director.
In second place were sci-fi movie "Arrival" and drama "Moonlight," tied at eight nominations. The Oscars will be handed out on February 26 in Hollywood.
AFP
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Life & Culture
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait