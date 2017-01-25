You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 23:58

[LOS ANGELES] Romantic musical 'La La Land' topped the list of Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including for best picture, actor, actress and director.

In second place were sci-fi movie "Arrival" and drama "Moonlight," tied at eight nominations. The Oscars will be handed out on February 26 in Hollywood.

AFP

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening