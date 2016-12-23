You are here
Make mine hot choc and wine
The must-have drink of winter 2016 is shaping up to be piping hot chocolate with swirls of red wine
New York
FROSE? That's a summer drink. Hot toddies, eggnog, mulled wine? Please, those are for your parents.
No, no, the must-have drink of winter 2016, at least according to a small but dedicated circle of food blogs, is red wine hot chocolate. A post this fall on Martha Stewart's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg