You are here

Home > Life & Culture

MMA promoter One Championship announces 3 senior hires

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 11:42 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

ONE singapore-stadium-shot-final.jpg
One Championship will stage a record 24 events in 2018, including debuts in Tokyo and Seoul. The next show in Singapore will take place at the Indoor Stadium on May 18, 2018.
PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

SINGAPORE-BASED mixed martial arts promoter One Championship has added three new members to its senior management team.

In a statement on Friday, the company announced Hua Fung Teh as its chief financial officer, Mahesh Subramanian as chief technology officer, and Souvik Dutta as vice-president of engineering.

Mr Teh, who will take up his new role in January, is a principal at global private equity firm TPG Capital. He used to work at the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and was part of the team that brought the Formula One night race to Singapore.

Mr Subramanian, who has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with firms such as Intel and Siemens, will oversee all aspects of One Championship's technology and infrastructure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As for Mr Dutta, he will be tasked to drive the execution of One Championship's mobile and digital technology solutions.

One Championship's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that the trio would add "significant leadership strength" to the company and help its efforts to continue to scale across Asia.

The final One Championship event of 2017 takes place on Dec 9 in Bangkok, with the strawweight world champion Yoshitaka Naito of Japan defending his title against Brazil's Alex Silva in the main event.

One Championship will stage a record 24 events in 2018, including debuts in Tokyo and Seoul. The next show in Singapore will take place at the Indoor Stadium on May 18, 2018.

Life & Culture

Uncertainty looms for Pyongyang-backed businesses in China's North Korean hub

Sacked US TV anchor Matt Lauer expresses 'shame' and 'regret'

Malaysia defends tourism role for 'biting' Suarez

As many go ga-ga over royal engagement, China asks: Harry who?

Dying alone in Tokyo, the world's most populous city

The man with a young woman's heart

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

Dec 1, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening