MMA world title beckons for Tiffany Teo in Jakarta

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Phuket
FROM the comforts of her Punggol flat, Tiffany Teo has switched to spartan living in a small first-floor room of a wood-and- mortar lodge that can take only a bed and a cupboard.
Her abode for the last three weeks has been at the remote Puding Lodge room along a dusty street
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo