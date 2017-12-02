You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Netflix renews 'Stranger Things' for third season

Sat, Dec 02, 2017 - 10:00 AM

1.jpg
"Stranger Things" fans, rejoice: more adventures in the Upside Down are on the way.
PHOTO: NETFLIX

[NEW YORK] "Stranger Things" fans, rejoice: more adventures in the Upside Down are on the way.

Netflix said Friday it had renewed its hit 1980s-set nostalgic supernatural drama, which has won critical acclaim and instant fame for its cast of young stars.

"Should we make another season of Stranger Things?" the subscription-only streaming giant teased with an interactive poll on Twitter before adding: "season 3 is officially happening!!!" No date was given for the season three premiere.

According to Nielsen, around 15.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode of the show's second season within the first three days of its October 27 launch. Netflix does not release information about viewership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But those numbers would make "Stranger Things" one of the most popular television shows in the United States, not far behind AMC's hit show "The Walking Dead".

"Stranger Things" tells the story of a group of young friends living in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s - and the odd happenings that threaten them all.

It premiered in July 2016 and won five primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. It had earned a whopping 18 nominations, including one for 13-year-old breakout star Millie Bobby Brown.

AFP

Life & Culture

Russia breathe sigh of relief after drawing 'ideal' World Cup group

Myths and facts about Lasik surgery

Five takes from F1 season

Billionaires are buying art by Laura Owens; will everyone else?

Sci-fi literary act of resistance

Face it - appearances matter at work

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
2 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
3 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening