You are here
OFFBEAT
Care for some prata and poulet, anyone?
There we were at this fancy French joint and my Dad gets wind of local fare next door. I bid adieu to decorum and composure
THERE'S a running joke in my family that's only funny because it's true: it doesn't matter where in the world my dad is; he'll still want good ol' Singapore food.
On a family holiday in New York, with its smorgasbord of international cuisine? Doesn't matter; he'll insist on making a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg