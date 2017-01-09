You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Patrick Daniel heads SPH Golf Club

Programme of events for the year will be drawn up shortly
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170109_GOLF_2681209.jpg
Members need to pay only a preferred rate of S$48 for a round at Laguna Golf Bintan (above).
PHOTO: FILE

Singapore

WITH membership growing by the day, the SPH Golf Club has selected a dynamic team, headed by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) deputy CEO, Patrick Daniel, to manage and run its activities.

The bye-laws and constitution for the club - whose committee members are experienced

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening