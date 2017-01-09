You are here
Patrick Daniel heads SPH Golf Club
Programme of events for the year will be drawn up shortly
Singapore
WITH membership growing by the day, the SPH Golf Club has selected a dynamic team, headed by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) deputy CEO, Patrick Daniel, to manage and run its activities.
The bye-laws and constitution for the club - whose committee members are experienced
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg