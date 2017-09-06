Sam Smith teases new song, with heartache still on mind

Sam Smith, the English soul singer whose debut album three years ago quickly propelled him to stardom, is back with new music - and heartache apparently is still on his mind.

[NEW YORK] Sam Smith, the English soul singer whose debut album three years ago quickly propelled him to stardom, is back with new music - and heartache apparently is still on his mind.

Smith said that a new song, "Too Good at Goodbyes", would come out Friday as he posted on social media a black-and-white picture of a decaying bouquet.

He offered a snippet of the lyrics, starting with the line "Every time you walk out, the less I love you." The track is expected to be the first on his second album, the followup to his breakthrough debut "In the Lonely Hour" from 2014.

Smith - blessed with a voice that is rich and soars comfortably into falsettos - is best-known for the debut album's song "Stay With Me", a tender ballad about longing for more than a one-night stand.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The 25-year-old Londoner has said that the song was rooted in dark times, as he would hit the gay bars looking for love.

But the song also won him a fan base and he was soon packing arenas. At the 2015 Grammys, Smith won Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year - three of the four most coveted awards at the music industry's premier gala.

Since the first album, Smith found success with the James Bond theme song "Writing's on the Wall" - but was also forced to take a break as he underwent surgery for a hemorrhage on his vocal cords.

AFP