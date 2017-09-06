You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Sam Smith teases new song, with heartache still on mind

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 07:40

FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-BRITAIN-MUSIC-SMITH-220114.jpg
Sam Smith, the English soul singer whose debut album three years ago quickly propelled him to stardom, is back with new music - and heartache apparently is still on his mind.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Sam Smith, the English soul singer whose debut album three years ago quickly propelled him to stardom, is back with new music - and heartache apparently is still on his mind.

Smith said that a new song, "Too Good at Goodbyes", would come out Friday as he posted on social media a black-and-white picture of a decaying bouquet.

He offered a snippet of the lyrics, starting with the line "Every time you walk out, the less I love you." The track is expected to be the first on his second album, the followup to his breakthrough debut "In the Lonely Hour" from 2014.

Smith - blessed with a voice that is rich and soars comfortably into falsettos - is best-known for the debut album's song "Stay With Me", a tender ballad about longing for more than a one-night stand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 25-year-old Londoner has said that the song was rooted in dark times, as he would hit the gay bars looking for love.

But the song also won him a fan base and he was soon packing arenas. At the 2015 Grammys, Smith won Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year - three of the four most coveted awards at the music industry's premier gala.

Since the first album, Smith found success with the James Bond theme song "Writing's on the Wall" - but was also forced to take a break as he underwent surgery for a hemorrhage on his vocal cords.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Third Star Wars director out amid creative differences

Your plaice or mine? Belgian hotel offers fish for hire

Dick Lee takes ChildAid in a new direction

Classic car prices skid, while diamonds and wine shine

Making movies gets more frightening with age: Judi Dench

Beyonce, Clooney, Streisand to headline Harvey telethon

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

capitaland.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening