You are here
SASS AND THE CITY
Kill Bill: Vol. Pay(back) Now
A revenge flick reimagined, featuring Singapore's new sworn enemy: cash.
AS THE cold steel sword snapped to meet the end of the sheath, the female protagonist in a yellow jumpsuit resisted the blatant Bruce Lee howl. Her name is Uma The-Woman, short for Quentin You can Drive My Car.
She was hell-bent on revenge after Bill and his deadly ring of assassins tried
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg