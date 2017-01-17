You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singapore art platform expands into China

Local online gallery The Artling secures funding of S$2.5m and acquires Chinese site Artshare.com
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20170117_HYART17A_2694257.jpg
Singapore's online art platform The Artling, founded by Talenia Phua Gajardo (above), announced on Monday that it has acquired Artshare.com.

BT_20170117_HYART17A_2694257.jpg
Ai Weiwei's series of photos titled "To Fight With Crossed Arms", created in collaboration with MAP Office, is featured on Chinese art website Artshare.com.

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S top online platform selling contemporary Asian art continues on its expansion path. On Monday, The Artling (theartling.com) announced that it had secured funding of S$2.5million from investor Edipresse Media and

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening