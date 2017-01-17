You are here
Singapore art platform expands into China
Local online gallery The Artling secures funding of S$2.5m and acquires Chinese site Artshare.com
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S top online platform selling contemporary Asian art continues on its expansion path. On Monday, The Artling (theartling.com) announced that it had secured funding of S$2.5million from investor Edipresse Media and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg