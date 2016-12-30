You are here
CARRIE FISHER: 1956-2016
Star Wars' Princess Leia dies at 60
The American actress, screenwriter and author was a member of Hollywood royalty
Los Angeles
AFTER decades of fast living that her fearless Star Wars character Princess Leia would have struggled to keep up with, Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. She was 60.
The American actress, best-selling author and screenwriter - who suffered
