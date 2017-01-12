You are here
Sundance zooms in on climate change
But festival founder Robert Redford says it is not making a political statement one day before Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office
Los Angeles
IT certainly reads like a political statement: Next week, one day before Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office, the Sundance Film Festival will open its 33rd edition with a climate-change documentary starring Al Gore.
Mr Trump has mocked the science of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg