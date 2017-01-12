You are here

Sundance zooms in on climate change

But festival founder Robert Redford says it is not making a political statement one day before Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50

"We stay free of politics... We don't want to be tied into the current political cycle. That would be a terrible mistake," says Redford.

Los Angeles

IT certainly reads like a political statement: Next week, one day before Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office, the Sundance Film Festival will open its 33rd edition with a climate-change documentary starring Al Gore.

Mr Trump has mocked the science of

