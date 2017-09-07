The rich used to say 'no' to getting richer

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
FIFTY years ago, a top car executive named George Romney - yes, Mitt's father - turned down several big annual bonuses. He did so, he told his company's board, because he believed that no executive should make more than US$225,000 a year (which translates into almost US$2 million today).
