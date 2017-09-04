Time to scale peaks beyond SEA Games

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE rah-rah about Singapore's Southeast Asian Games overall showing is deafening, underpinned by the glut of gold medals that gushed our way every day of the two-week event.
In the end, when Team Singapore finished wth the best-ever "away" medal haul, there was further high-fiving as the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal