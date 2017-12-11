You are here

Home > Life & Culture

United 2026 bid needs to build support for US

Joint move by US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup could miss mark when it comes to winning friends
Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171211_WEECUP11EGTG_3214825.jpg
"An important part of what we are doing has got very little to do with the sport frankly, it's a lot to do with the countries and given what is going on in the world we have always had a special relationship with these two federations." - Sunil Gulati, head of US Soccer Federation.

Toronto

THE heads of a joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup trumpeted a winning plan on Saturday that technically ticks most if not all the boxes Fifa wants, but could miss the mark when it comes to winning friends.

On the surface the fight

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

France bids au revoir to Johnny Hallyday

A 'gifted sculptor' for a Diana statue

Early raves for Last Jedi after glittering premiere

Big Media scrambles to meet challenge from Big Tech

Gift ideas for golfers

Why is Woody Allen exempt from sexual assault allegations?

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

BT_20171211_HHPOSH11_3214912.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

POSH eyes fleet expansion as O&M contracting rebounds

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Health to acquire 60% stake in Philippine-based Intellicare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening