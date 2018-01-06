Ways to ease troublesome symptoms of ENT issues

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Q: My ears tend to feel itchy and I like to dig my ears with cotton buds. Is this good for my ears?
A: No, you should not dig your ears at all! Many of my patients turn up with severe ear infections, perforated eardrums and deeply impacted wax, as a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo