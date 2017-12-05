You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Whodunnit', as Aussie reptiles go extinct: study

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:07 PM

[TOKYO] Three species of reptile on Christmas Island in Australia have been declared extinct in the wild, according to a study released on Tuesday, with scientists baffled as to the cause.

Lister's gecko, the blue-tailed skink and the Christmas Island forest-skink were downgraded from "critically endangered" to "extinct in the wild" in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) latest report.

"The extinctions ... are an intriguing 'whodunnit', as their cause remains unclear," said John Woinarski, professor of conservation biology at Charles Darwin University in northern Australia.

Populations of reptiles on Christmas Island, an Australian territory just south of Indonesia, have been declining rapidly since the 1970s, the IUCN said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While scientists speculate that a snake introduced in the 1980s or changes in the environment following the introduction of the Yellow Crazy Ant could be to blame, "the reason for the decline remains unclear," according to the study.

Scientists tried in vain to establish a captive breeding programme for the forest skink and it has now been declared extinct in the wild.

Lister's gecko and blue-tailed skink both have "well-established" captive breeding populations but are now also extinct in the wild.

"In this case, the extent and severity of decline was revealed too late to save these Christmas Island reptiles," said Woinarski.

The IUCN also sounded the alarm over the western ringtail possum, which was downgraded from vulnerable to critically endangered due to a fall in species numbers by 80 percent over the past 10 years.

Scientists suspect climate change is to blame as the possum is "susceptible to heat stress" and its food source has shrunk.

"A drying climate is pushing the ringtail possum to the brink of extinction," said the report.

However, there was better news for two species of kiwi in New Zealand that were upgraded from endangered to vulnerable due to conservation efforts and predator control.

The IUCN's updated "red list" of endangered species was released on Tuesday in Tokyo.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Sierra Leone "Peace Diamond" sells for US$6.5m at auction

Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France

Hedonist hounds escape the dog's life on India's mean streets

Thurman brings Trumpland critique to Broadway

K-pop titans BTS break into US Top 40

Star Wars sisters hail girl-powered galaxy

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening