You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Who're you calling 'fat'? The plus-sized embrace their curves

They are speaking up through social media as pop culture celebrates the likes of Beyonce and Serena Williams
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170912_SYBIG_3080913.jpg
Plus-sized British model Iskra Lawrence promotes self-acceptance and refuses to let clients PhotoShop her images to make her look thinner.
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ISKRA

New York

FOR years, images of impossibly slim, gorgeous, blemish-free women have filled fashion magazines, billboards and television screens.

Now, British model Iskra Lawrence, 26, is waging war on unattainable beauty standards in the fashion world, flexing her might on social

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

It hurts a lot, Hillary says of what happened

Five dancers have got this cellist's Bach

Rihanna headlines NY Fashion Week day 4

Spicey skits bring an Emmy for Melissa McCarthy

Tennis: Wu warns world after first Chinese boys Slam title

Victoria Beckham brings Play-Doh sparkle to New York

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening