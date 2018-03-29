You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Windsor brewery reveals regal beer for Prince Harry wedding

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 8:36 AM

[LONDON] A brewery in Windsor, the British town where Prince Harry will marry American Meghan Markle in May, believes it has concocted its own perfect pairing with a "royal beer" celebrating the occasion.

The regal-themed brew, a pale ale named "Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot", appropriately combines British and American hops, barley grown on the Royal Farms adjoining Windsor Castle - and a finishing touch of champagne yeast.

"Marrying these ingredients creates a new pale ale that is young, fresh and full of character," proclaimed Windsor & Eton Brewery, which launched the limited edition craft beer on Wednesday.

The firm, which says it is on a long-shot mission "to make Windsor more famous for its beers than any other attraction", brewed its first "Windsor Knot" for the 2011 wedding of Harry's brother Prince William to Kate Middleton.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To honour this new Anglo-American nuptial, the brewery team has designed a bottle and pump clip featuring a tie made out of Britain's Union Jack flag and the US' stars and stripes.

It also displays two interlocking male and female symbols "to reflect the strength and support they give each other" the brewers said in a press release announcing their concoction.

Harry and his American actress fiancee are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 19.

British pubs will be allowed to stay open late on the eve of the wedding and on May 19, for what the British Government has described as "a day of national celebration".

AFP

Life & Culture

Exotic distant galaxy lacking dark matter puzzles scientists

Living with online retail this Weekend

At Art Basel HK, local galleries struggle to get in on the action

172kg pageant queen manages to bring attention to rare disorder

First Van Gogh in 20 years to go under hammer in Paris

Fighting cancer through awareness and screening

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening