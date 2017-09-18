You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Work of healing that is solid as a rock

Immigrant creates enigmatic stacks of rocks that are balanced without wires or adhesives along New York's Hudson River
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170918_CPSTACK18_3089890.jpg
Mr Gryka working on his rock sculpture. His rock towers have intrigued New Yorkers and attracted vandals, but he keeps rebuilding.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

THEY rise from the sand and shallows along the Hudson River like a Stonehenge built to the scale of a Manhattan apartment: a tight gathering of figures, rock perched on rock, that appear to be marching in a stately procession towards the George Washington Bridge.

The

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

With protest-hit St Louis on edge, U2 and Sheeran cancel gigs

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

F1 turning to tech to thrill fans, millennials

F1's new drive could help give Singapore Grand Prix a boost

Juggalos on the mall? Just another weekend of Washington protests

Jailed mogul's Wu-Tang Clan album goes for US$1 million

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
2 UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
5 Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_SEFORMULA184H5O_3090011.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

BT_20170918_NRTECH18_3089951.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 turning to tech to thrill fans, millennials

f1.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Opinion

F1's new drive could help give Singapore Grand Prix a boost

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening