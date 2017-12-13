Young enthusiasts flaunt fancy footwork in futsal

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
SPORTS brings people of diverse communities and socio-economic backgrounds together. And what better way for 21 young enthusiasts, between the ages of 13 and 18, to kick up a storm during the school holidays at the Mapletree Youth Futsal Camp on Nov 30 - and still have time to
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo