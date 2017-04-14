You are here

The second part of the exhibition explores more recent scientific concepts such as Slow Arc inside a Cube VIII by British artist Conrad Shawcross.
Black Hole (M-Spheres) by contemporary artist Bjorn Dahlem is part of a series of hovering constructions.

Astrolabe (Abd al-A'immah) - an astrolabe from Iran demonstrates the extraordinary innovations pioneered by scientists from the Islamic world. Astrolabes represent the rotations of three-dimensional celestial bodies in a two-dimensional format.

Ancient perspectives on the universe

The Jain Mandala, which shows a multi-verse and masterpieces by Copernicus and Galileo, reveals mankind's age-old fascination with the cosmos in The Universe and Art.
Apr 14, 2017 5:50 AM
by
uihoon@sph.com.sg

THE latest exhibition at the ArtScience Museum is a portal to the universe - through the filters of science, religion and art. Humans have been interested in heaven and earth from time immemorial and sought to grasp it as well as they could.

Take the third or fourth century relic stupa

