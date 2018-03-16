You are here
Light art lights up Marina Bay
Almost two dozen art installations are scattered around Marina Bay as part of the district's annual i Light Marina Bay festival
A sculptural heart pumping loudly in the city centre, chandeliers and cows made out of bottles, and an octopus that changes colours at the beat of drums. These are some of the whimsical light art installations scattered across the Marina Bay district as part of the annual i Light Marina Bay
