BT_20180316_ART16-P_3351141.jpg
With Love... by French artist Franck Pelletier is a giant heart to spread love.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF URA

BT_20180316_ART16-P_3351141.jpg
Hungarian art collective Limelight projects images onto the walls of the ArtScience Museum.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF URA

BT_20180316_ART16-P_3351141.jpg
MailboX receives and reacts to mail from onlookers who tweet using the hashtag #ilightmarinabay.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF URA

BT_20180316_ART16-P_3351141.jpg
Canadian artist Serge Maheu created a passageway of lights and sound, inspired by people with near-death experiences who report of an afterlife passageway.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF URA

BT_20180316_ART16-P_3351141.jpg
Australian art collective amigo and amigo created an octopus whose lit tentacles change colours when you bang the drums around it.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF URA

Light art lights up Marina Bay

Almost two dozen art installations are scattered around Marina Bay as part of the district's annual i Light Marina Bay festival
Mar 16, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

A sculptural heart pumping loudly in the city centre, chandeliers and cows made out of bottles, and an octopus that changes colours at the beat of drums. These are some of the whimsical light art installations scattered across the Marina Bay district as part of the annual i Light Marina Bay

