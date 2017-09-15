Lizard On The Wall lacks focus

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
WHEN the novel Inheritance by Balli Kaur Jaswal debuted in 2013, it was hailed as one of the best first efforts by a Singaporean author in recent years. Well-plotted and lucidly written, it tells a story of a Punjabi family caught between tradition and modernity as Singapore rapidly progresses
