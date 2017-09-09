Objects of desire

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Popular online art gallery The Artling is holding its third pop-up show, featuring works by promising artists under the age of 40 from seven Asian countries.
Held at Artspace@Helutrans from Sept 8 to 17, the show highlights the international relevance of emerging artists in the region,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal