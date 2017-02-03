You are here
Progress vs tradition redux, 14 years on
Two Singapore theatre companies restage updated plays, marking the passage of time but yet also underscoring the continuing relevance of classic themes.
THEATRE company Toy Factory Productions (TFP) is revisiting a play that it last mounted 14 years ago.
Prism explores the struggle between "development and progress" and the erosion of a nation's heritage and culture.
It was first commissioned by the Japan's Kageboushi Theatre
