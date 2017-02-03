You are here

BT_20170203_UHPRISMNEW_2722884.jpg
Prism, a play staged in 2003, makes a return to the stage, but has had its script honed to create a sharper Singapore context. The previous version was staged as a multi-cultural performance which toured the region.

Progress vs tradition redux, 14 years on

Two Singapore theatre companies restage updated plays, marking the passage of time but yet also underscoring the continuing relevance of classic themes.
Feb 3, 2017 5:50 AM
by
uihoon@sph.com.sg

THEATRE company Toy Factory Productions (TFP) is revisiting a play that it last mounted 14 years ago.

Prism explores the struggle between "development and progress" and the erosion of a nation's heritage and culture.

It was first commissioned by the Japan's Kageboushi Theatre

