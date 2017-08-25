You are here

Left: Becoming Graphictries to create a graphic novel for the stage - with mixed success.
SIFA 2017

The curious case of Becoming Graphic

Aug 25, 2017 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

JUST as its title unwittingly suggests, Becoming Graphic feels like a work-in-progress rather than a fully-developed work. There are pacing problems, thematic ambiguity and an awkward blending of genres and media.

Comic artist Sonny Liew is currently the hottest property in Singapore arts

