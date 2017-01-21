You are here
Advantage Levante
As Maserati's first SUV, the Levante blends Italian style with everyday useability.
One thing about Italian style and luxury is that they exude a distinctive difference. Maserati's first crossover, the Levante, is the same.
It may be a sport-utility vehicle, but the Levante's design allows it to stand out in a crowd of SUVs. It bears the Italian marque's DNA with the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg