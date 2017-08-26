You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(1) Happiness is a classic car.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(2) David and Brian Chan outside their garage in Bedok.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(3) Lotus in yellow livery and red Austin-Healey Sprite await their turn in the workshop.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(4) David Chan has owned his beloved 'Bugeye' Sprite for 54 years
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(5) An MG Y-Type saloon, dating from around 1950.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(6) Y-Type dashboard.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170826_DRIVE26-Z_3052378.jpg
(7) Wooden sports steering wheel of the 'Bugeye'.
PHOTO:KELVIN CHNG

Classic love story

David Chan and his son Brian explain why old cars are so dear to their hearts
Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by

David Chan has spent most of his life (he's 72 now) around cars - building, restoring and racing classic British makes like MG, Lotus and Triumph. He still owns the motor workshop where he and son Brian painstakingly bring old cars back to life. It is filled to overflowing with vehicles in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening