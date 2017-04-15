You are here
For variety
Lexus upgrades the IS Turbo F Sport with new and subtle features.
It's a party trick that never gets old - a metal ring in the instrument binnacle's virtual display that can slide to the right to reveal extensive driver information and performance data.
This moving meter, inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar, is available in any Lexus model specified in F
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg