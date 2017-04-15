You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

BT_20170415_DRIVE15A-H_2841093.jpg
Lexus IS Turbo F Sport. Lexus IS Turbo F Sport.
PHOTO: LEXUS

BT_20170415_DRIVE15A-H_2841093.jpg
Lexus IS Turbo F Sport. Lexus IS Turbo F Sport.
PHOTO: LEXUS

For variety

Lexus upgrades the IS Turbo F Sport with new and subtle features.
Apr 15, 2017 5:50 AM
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

It's a party trick that never gets old - a metal ring in the instrument binnacle's virtual display that can slide to the right to reveal extensive driver information and performance data.

This moving meter, inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar, is available in any Lexus model specified in F

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening