You are here
Mercedes's BRAKE-through
The facelifted Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Sport Shooting Brake is tweaked for appearance and efficiency.
The cool styling of contemporary Mercedes-Benz cars has been an important factor in the brand's current sales success and a good example of its dynamic design is the CLA Shooting Brake.
Refreshed with new LED headlamps and newly designed chrome-trimmed front and rear aprons, the Shooting
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg