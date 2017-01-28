You are here
New Estate of Mind
Audi has conceived the new A4 Avant as less wagon and more hatchback.
As automotive culture embraces lifestyle and SUVs transition into crossovers, it seems the station wagon is turning into a longer hatchback.
Or at least that's what has happened with the latest Audi A4 Avant.
With its less upright tailgate, the all-new Avant's profile is not so
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg