You are here
Perfect 10
Don't let the talk about more economic doom and gloom in 2017 dampen your interest in a new car. The year's range of upcoming models is wide and hard to resist. Samuel Ee makes his picks.
Audi A5 Coupe
Due: Q1
In 2007, Audi wowed the mid-size coupe segment with the sensuously styled A5.
The new-generation car is more muscular but still as striking.
Based on the A4 compact sedan's platform but shorter and wider, it will
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg