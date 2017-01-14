You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

BT_20170114_DRIVE14-J_2689629.jpg

BT_20170114_DRIVE14-J_2689629.jpg

BT_20170114_DRIVE14-J_2689629.jpg

Wild Thing

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most powerful SUV from the British marque.
Jan 14, 2017 5:50 AM
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

If a hot hatch were like an athlete wearing track shoes, then a hot SUV must be a very buff sportsman with platform heels.

Or so it would seem when faced with the Range Rover Sport SVR.

The SVR is a Range Rover Sport 5.0 Supercharged on steroids.

The standard Range Rover

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening