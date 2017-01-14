You are here
Wild Thing
The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most powerful SUV from the British marque.
If a hot hatch were like an athlete wearing track shoes, then a hot SUV must be a very buff sportsman with platform heels.
Or so it would seem when faced with the Range Rover Sport SVR.
The SVR is a Range Rover Sport 5.0 Supercharged on steroids.
The standard Range Rover
