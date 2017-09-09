Design cycle

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Lifestyle retailer Naiise is partnering oBike Singapore for Design Circuit, a one-day event on Sept 9, that combines design and cycling.
Go on the two-kilometre design, lifestyle and heritage cycling trail that gives participants exclusive access to 10 pit stops, including Kult Studio,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal