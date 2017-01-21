You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20170121_JHCARS21_2702831.jpg
The collection by Mr Hayes chronicles the evolution of motorcars through the 20th century and includes lush illustrations.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Just a page flip away - a journey down memory lane for car lovers

Up for auction at a Connecticut art gallery in April will be a collection of some 13,500 car marketing brochures garnered by a retired travel agent since 1946.
Jan 21, 2017 5:50 AM
by

London

STEVE Hayes was 9 when, after a death in the family, his parents sent him to Maine to visit a cousin. To keep their charge occupied, the relatives took him to the local car dealerships to see the new models.

It was summer 1946, and America had gone car-crazy as vehicle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening