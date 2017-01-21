You are here
Just a page flip away - a journey down memory lane for car lovers
Up for auction at a Connecticut art gallery in April will be a collection of some 13,500 car marketing brochures garnered by a retired travel agent since 1946.
London
STEVE Hayes was 9 when, after a death in the family, his parents sent him to Maine to visit a cousin. To keep their charge occupied, the relatives took him to the local car dealerships to see the new models.
It was summer 1946, and America had gone car-crazy as vehicle
