Korean dude food

Modern Middle Eastern meets modern Korean as local chef Bjorn Shen's restaurant Artichoke teams up with Joo Bar for their first collaborative block party.
The "Annyeong Habibi" menu features mash-ups like the Lambbokki (S$18) - a pulled lamb shoulder with fried tteokbokki and gochujang
